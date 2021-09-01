Big This Week in Las Vegas: Lost in Dreams festival, Harry Styles at MGM Grand, J Balvin at Ayu Dayclub and more

Exhibit: Stars of The Gallery III at Priscilla Fowler Fine Art. The list of local and regional artists who have shown at, or are represented by, this Arts District gallery is an impressive one, and for a third year, Priscilla Fowler is spotlighting some of their best works with a terrific group show. Works by David Baird, Lolita Develay, Charles Livingston, Miguel Rodriguez, Wade Schuster, Clarice Tara, Joseph Watson and more are on display at Priscilla Fowler now. Make it a First Friday destination. Through September 11; free, 1300 S. Main St. #110. –Geoff Carter.