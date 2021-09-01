Why this billionaire investor’s crypto-investment advice has no basis
The “Bitcoin is a bubble” theory has been touted for as long as the digital asset has existed. Despite Bitcoin providing optimum returns over the last few years, many traditional investors have failed to find value in the crypto. Billionaire investor and subprime broker John Paulson is the latest addition to this clique. In a recent interview, Paulson called crypto a bubble that will “eventually prove to be worthless.”ambcrypto.com
