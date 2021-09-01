Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why this billionaire investor’s crypto-investment advice has no basis

By Anjali Jain
ambcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Bitcoin is a bubble” theory has been touted for as long as the digital asset has existed. Despite Bitcoin providing optimum returns over the last few years, many traditional investors have failed to find value in the crypto. Billionaire investor and subprime broker John Paulson is the latest addition to this clique. In a recent interview, Paulson called crypto a bubble that will “eventually prove to be worthless.”

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paulson
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
Person
Peter Schiff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subprime Mortgage Crisis#Gold Mining#Investment#Bitcoin Cash#Cryptos#Bloomberg#Peterschiff#Ath#Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksambcrypto.com

Dogecoin needs this ‘key’ factor to make it to $1

The highly popular meme-coin, DOGE surpassed a lot of expectations this year. At press time it was trading just shy of the $0.32 mark. As per CoinMarketCap, it surged about 7% in 24 hours. According to cryptocurrency social media analytics platform, LunarCrush, DOGE was the number 1 meme-based crypto token...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

Retired investors need to protect their wealth as much as they grow it. The ideal retirement stocks pay reliable dividends, have dominant businesses, and produce steady growth. In this low-interest rate environment, retirees can still thrive with a sound investment strategy. It's vital to protect your nest egg during your...
MarketsTime

Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash: Why It’s Important for Investors To Know the Difference

Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency on the market, and many investors are starting to notice. But taking the first step toward investing might be more confusing than you’d think thanks to another popular cryptocurrency that shares Bitcoin’s name: Bitcoin Cash. These cryptocurrencies are different, despite the name similarities. Since...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Priceless Pieces of Advice from the World's Greatest Investors

While the average investor underperforms the market, a few investing legends consistently outperform. It's no secret that investing is hard. The average investor underperformed the S&P 500 by 1.4% from 2001 to 2020. While many people are unable to beat the market, there are a few investing legends who consistently outperform. By following their advice, you can deploy a successful investment strategy too.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Avoiding the Pitfalls of Crypto Investing with ZenGo

Investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) can be a rewarding experience. You’re participating in a cutting-edge financial revolution, and you can make serious returns in the process. However, as many investors have already found out, the market is full of pitfalls that can quickly sour the experience.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Op-Ed: Investors Need to Keep Perspective as They Deal With Inflation

The best tool investors have to deal with inflation is perspective, which means looking at the big picture. How to gain perspective? Decide if your focus is short or long term. The assets most investors already use — stocks and bonds — offer the potential real returns that they will...
MarketsMySanAntonio

The Growth of Sustainable Investing

There has been tremendous growth in the amount of investment capital directed towards climate change, environmental issues and sustainable investing. Annual cash flow into sustainable funds more than doubled from 2019 to 2020 and has increased tenfold since 2018. What has caused this rapid growth, and what can be expected for the future growth of sustainable investing?

Comments / 0

Community Policy