POLITE WORLDWIDE Wants You to Connect With Nature and Yourself

Cover picture for the articleSustainable L.A.-based jewelry brand POLITE WORLDWIDE is back stronger than ever with its new collection of fine jewelry statements and an accompanying ready-to-wear drop. POLITE WORLDWIDE is a pioneer in the accessories field, known for playing a considerable part in the ways men and men’s jewelry have adapted in recent years towards welcoming things such as wearing pearl necklaces, stones, florals, and more. Yet while its pieces follow (or perhaps predict) contemporary trends, there’s actually much more to them. For example, the new range of fine jewelry includes vibration pieces, aimed to provide healing and grounding while connecting us physically and metaphorically back to Earth, most evidently by using considered materials taken from nature such as semi-precious and natural healing gemstones, 14kt yellow gold beads, and fresh water colored pearls.

