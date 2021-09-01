Bumble's New Leave Policy is a Lesson in How to do Diversity and Inclusion Right

Talk is cheap for most organizations, but not for Whitney Wolfe Herd and the Bumble team. For example, at the height of the #MeToo movement--just as senior executives at companies like Uber and Google came under fire for their role in creating cultures of misogyny and condoning sexual misconduct--other companies responded with words of support for the fair and equitable treatment of women in the workplace. And after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, the resulting protests for justice led hundreds more companies to release public promises to promote racial justice and foster a more inclusive workplace.