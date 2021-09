Lake Burton (AJC)

A northeast Georgia jury has awarded $200 million to the Florida family whose 7 year-old son died in a 2014 boating accident on Lake Burton in Rabun County. Ryan Batchelder of Lake Worth Florida was killed when his family’s rented boat took on water. Batchelder was killed when he collided with the boat’s spinning propeller.

The judge and jury in the case held the boat owners liable for the boy’s death.

