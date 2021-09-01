Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Netflix India Strikes Partnership With Producer Excel Entertainment

By Georg Szalai
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwXX7_0bjADHHl00

Global streaming giant Netflix unveiled a multi-year strategic partnership with the TV banner of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Indian film and series production company Excel Entertainment.

Excel is behind “the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai , along with Rock On , Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara , Lakshya , Toofaan and the Don franchise,” the companies highlighted. The pact, financial terms of which weren’t disclosed, adds to Netflix’s programming slate in India.

“As one of the pioneers in on-demand long-form storytelling, Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of stories under its series banner Excel Media & Entertainment for Netflix members in over 190 countries commencing with two projects tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill ,” the companies said.

Dabba Cartel is a story of five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel. Queen of the Hill chronicles the relationship between two ambitious women, offering “style, ambition, love, friendship and betrayal set in the backdrop of jazz rich 1960s Mumbai,” according to a plot description.

“We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India’s path-breaking creative studios,” said Monika Shergill, vp, content, Netflix India. “They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time.”

Said Sidhwani and Akhtar: “Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We’re excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world.”

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Akhtar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partnership#Indian#Rock On#Dabba Cartel#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Mumbai
Related
BusinessPosted by
Best Life

Disney Is Shutting Down This Streaming Service by the End of the Year

Switching from traditional cable to streaming services has revolutionized the way we consume TV and movies. The boom in viewership has even brought a wave of new services along with it that make it easier than ever to have access to the kind of content you're looking for. But just like traditional cable, not all offerings will be around forever. Now, Disney has announced that it will be shutting down one streaming service by the end of the year. Read on to see which digital platform is getting the ax.
MoviesSFGate

Norway Production Heat Ups as Local Films, TV Ramp Up

Norway’s famous landscapes will be gracing screens around the world in a fresh crop of blockbusters and domestic productions set to be released internationally. Premiering in Venice out of competition, Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited “Dune” features scenes shot on the West Cape plateau, one of the most spectacular view points on the coast of Norway. The $165 million film will hit U.S. theaters Oct. 22 afters its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

This Korean Romantic Comedy Suddenly A Hit On Netflix

One of the best parts of Netflix is how it’s made international shows available to a whole new audience through digital streaming. Those outside of South Korea might not get to see the acting talents of folks like Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, and Lee Sang-yi otherwise! But thanks to the platform, a lot of new fans are checking out a very popular slice-of-like romance.
TV SeriesHouston Chronicle

'Money Heist' flopped on Spanish TV, but on Netflix it became a global phenomenon

When "La Casa de Papel" premiered as a two-part miniseries on Spain's Antena 3 in the spring of 2017, critics praised the thrilling caper - about a group of criminal masterminds who pull off a daring heist at the Royal Mint - for its absorbing pilot, powerful premise and boundary-pushing plot. But by the time the second half premiered that fall, enthusiasm (and viewership) had cooled enough to render the 15-episode series a virtual flop.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Release Models Will ‘Remain Disrupted and Irreversible,’ Says Amazon India Chief, as ‘Shershaah’ Breaks Viewing Records (EXCLUSIVE)

India is slowly emerging from the pandemic and cinemas have reopened, but the release model will remain disrupted, says Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, at Amazon Prime Video India. Amazon has just had a massive success with war film “Shershaah,” starring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Shiv Panditt. Written by Sandeep Shrivastava (“Aarya”) and directed by Vishnuvardhan (“Yatchan”), the film is based on the true story of the Indian army’s Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred during the Kargil war of 1999. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi’s Kaash Entertainment, the patriotic film...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Former Netflix executive joins the company to expand Riot’s entertainment division

Riot Games is joining forces with a former Netflix executive to continue developing its entertainment division. Brian Wright has been hired as Riot’s Chief Content Officer. Wright will help Riot Entertainment develop original film, series and animation projects. In addition, Riot Games announced that Wright will act as a bridge between the gaming and entertainment industries.
MoviesPosted by
HOLAUSA

European Queen is working on a Netflix movie!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t the only royals working on projects for Netflix. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe II, is on the creative team for the streaming giant’s upcoming Danish feature film, Ehrengard. The movie, based on Karen Blixen’s novel of the same name,...
BusinessInvestopedia

Disney (DIS) to Shutter Hotstar US by Late 2022

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is planning to shutter the United States operations of Hotstar—its streaming service aimed at the South Asian diaspora—in the next two years. Hotstar content, which includes live broadcasts of sports events and entertainment series, will be distributed between ESPN Plus and Hulu. Both networks are...
Moviesomahanews.net

Vanessa Kirby strikes deal with Netflix

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): 'The Crown' alum Vanessa Kirby has launched her own production banner Aluna Entertainment, alongside former Film4 exec Lauren Dark and has struck a first-look deal with global streaming platform Netflix for female-centric films. According to Variety, Netflix on Tuesday unveiled a multi-year deal with the...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix’s New Abduction Thriller Is Its Most-Watched Show Right Now

The new Netflix original series Clickbait has gone viral. The miniseries jumped straight to the number 1 series spot on Netflix within the first few days after its release, and it shows no signs of slowing down. So far, reviews for the show have been mixed, but many fans seem to love it.
BusinessComicBook

Disney Closing Hotstar Streaming Service in US, Folding Content Into Hulu, ESPN+

The Walt Disney Company is preparing to shutter one of their streaming services, but not any of the ones you might be thinking. Variety reports that Disney's US operations of the streamer Hotstar, which primarily features "live cricket and South Asian programming" according to the trade, will be phased out "over the next year." The content that audiences would find on Hotstar will be divided between ESPN+ (for all the live cricket matches) and Hulu (for the library of original content and films). They further note that Disney's hope is for subscribers to move their Hotstar subscription to "the Disney Bundle" which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Disney To Shut Down Hotstar US Service, Moves Programming To ESPN+ And Hulu

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is preparing to shut down the U.S. version of its Hotstar streaming service and will divide its content between ESPN+ and Hulu. What Happened: Hotstar was launched by Star India in February 2015 and was acquired by Disney through its purchase of 21st Century Fox in March 2019. The streaming service focused on Bollywood and South Asian films and programming and cricket matches.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Disney Shutting Down Hotstar US As Standalone Service In Push Toward Bundle: What You Need To Know

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is shutting down its Hotstar U.S. service as a standalone platform in 2022 as part of its push toward the Disney streaming bundle. What Happened: The content available on the Hotstar service in the U.S., which is South-Asia-centered, will be divided between Hulu and ESPN+, Disney said, as reported by Variety. Disney acquired Hotstar through its deal for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets in 2019.
TV & Videospymnts.com

Netflix Launches AutoPay in India

Netflix subscribers in India now have the option to pay for monthly streaming service subscriptions automatically, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 31) report from India Today. By switching to AutoPay, Indian customers can have their payments automatically deducted from their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) account, according to the report. The new payment option is accessible for Android users, as well as customers using Netflix.com.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

7 Shows Like Manifest to Watch Now That Netflix Saved It and Ordered Season 4

Miracles do happen! Months after NBC canceled the twisty, sci-fi drama Manifest, Netflix has stepped in and saved the show from the scrapyard, ordering a fourth and final season that will consist of 20 episodes, according to Deadline. Manifest has been hogging up Netflix's Top 10 lists for months, giving the streamer plenty of reasons to make the no-brainer decision to let the show finish its story as a Netflix exclusive.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

BBC, Netflix form disabled creatives partnership

The BBC and Netflix have formed a partnership to develop and fund new dramas featuring disabled creatives both in front of and behind the camera. Building on the existing commitments of both the BBC and Netflix, the five year partnership has been designed to increase representation of disabled talent both on-screen and off-screen, to widen the range of stories produced and give disabled writers and creatives greater choice when it comes to the sort of stories they want to tell.
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Netflix’s ‘Tudum: A Global Fan Event’ Promises Exclusive Coverage And Content For 70+ Originals

Netflix looks to be getting into the virtual con business with the announcement of a new live stream event. Named after its signature startup tone, Tudum: A Global Fan Event will showcase the platform’s biggest titles across TV, film, and specials, according to Deadline. Premiering Saturday, September 25, viewers can look forward to panels, exclusive trailers, and other presentations for over 70-plus Netflix originals. Check out the announcement trailer below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy