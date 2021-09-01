Netflix India Strikes Partnership With Producer Excel Entertainment

Global streaming giant Netflix unveiled a multi-year strategic partnership with the TV banner of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Indian film and series production company Excel Entertainment.

Excel is behind “the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai , along with Rock On , Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara , Lakshya , Toofaan and the Don franchise,” the companies highlighted. The pact, financial terms of which weren’t disclosed, adds to Netflix’s programming slate in India.

“As one of the pioneers in on-demand long-form storytelling, Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of stories under its series banner Excel Media & Entertainment for Netflix members in over 190 countries commencing with two projects tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill ,” the companies said.

Dabba Cartel is a story of five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel. Queen of the Hill chronicles the relationship between two ambitious women, offering “style, ambition, love, friendship and betrayal set in the backdrop of jazz rich 1960s Mumbai,” according to a plot description.

“We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India’s path-breaking creative studios,” said Monika Shergill, vp, content, Netflix India. “They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time.”

Said Sidhwani and Akhtar: “Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We’re excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world.”