As we approach the final 24 hours of the summer transfer window, Chelsea’s pursuits of Jules Koundé and Saúl Ñíguez look unlikely to bear fruit — with neither team willing to play ball with the Blues. Sevilla have upped their asking price for the former’s transfer, while Atlético Madrid remain insistent on a buy-obligation rather than a buy-option for the latter’s loan. And even if the players themselves might be willing or even pushing to leave, their teams aren’t going to sabotage their own transfer windows by agreeing to last-minute moves without incoming replacements.