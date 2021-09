A video of a cute, innocent dog finding its way to the kitchen to grab some delicious food went viral on Twitter and the netizens showered their love on the video. When it comes to smartest and loyalty, dogs stand out to be at the top of the list. However, sometimes they indulge in some hilarious acts when nobody is watching them. Recently such a funny incident turned the limelight on Twitter. A man shared the video of his pet, who thought his master was not looking at him, and made his way to the kitchen to enjoy some mouth-watering food.