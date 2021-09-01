Cancel
Rose McGowan Vs. Oprah Winfrey: All the Accusations Detailed

By Jamie Burton
Winfrey is yet to respond to the accusations made by McGowan about the talk show host's connections to Harvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons.

Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano A ‘Moron’ In Harsh Tweet Over Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan slammed celebrities speaking out in solidarity against the Texas abortion law — including her former ‘Charmed’ co-star Alyssa Milano. Rose McGowan took the time to throw major shade at her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, among other celebrities, for sharing images in support of women’s reproductive rights following the Texas abortion law that went into effect on Wednesday, September 1. The 47-year old actress tweeted a screenshot of Alyssa’s latest Instagram post of a Deadline article about more than 100 stars who have expressed outrage over the country’s most restrictive abortion legislation. “This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked,” Rose tweeted on Thursday, Sept. 2.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rose McGowan says she was stung by a 'murder hornet'

Rose McGowan shared on Twitter that she was stung by a murder hornet. The former "Charmed" star wrote, "I was just stung by a Murder Hornet. Incredible pain, right arm and leg going numb. Heart racing. Any tips?" The 47-year-old actor followed this up with a photo of the insect...
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Rose McGowan Accused Oprah Winfrey Of Being “As Fake As They Come” In A Scathing Post Just Days After An Uncomfortable Resurfaced Interview Of Oprah Grilling Dolly Parton Went Viral

Rose McGowan has publicly accused Oprah Winfrey of being “as fake as they come,” calling out the television mogul for her past friendships with Harvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons, both of whom have been accused of sexual assault and misconduct. On Sunday, McGowan tweeted a photograph of Oprah kissing disgraced...
CelebritiesPopculture

Oprah Winfrey Defended After Controversial Dolly Parton Interview Unearthed

A resurfaced 2003 interview between Oprah Winfrey and country legend Dolly Parton has sparked plenty of chatter and controversy on social media. While many of Parton's fans have viewed the interview in a negative light, slamming Winfrey online for being inappropriate and far too invasive, others have a much different outlook on the conversation, sparking some to voice their defense of the media mogul.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie Says She ‘Fought’ With Brad Pitt After He Worked With Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are arguably one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood history. Both actors have fought to strike a balance between keeping the details of their personal lives together private, and making sure they speak their truth. As details of their marriage and divorce have emerged in court and in the media, it’s led to some startling revelations -- most recently, that the pair "fought" over his decision to work with Harvey Weinstein.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Rose McGowan, Elliot Page, Ashley Judd and More!

ROSE MCGOWAN DRAGS OPRAH: Rose McGowan has slammed Oprah Winfrey in a new tweet claiming she’s “as fake as they come.” The Charmed alum wrote that she's happy people are “seeing the ugly truth” about the billionaire media maven regarding her former friendship with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and accused rapist Russell Simmons.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Oprah Dolly Parton Controversy Explained

Uh oh! It appears the iconic Oprah Winfrey has landed herself in boiling hot water as an old interview with "Backwoods Barbie" crooner, Dolly Parton, has resurfaced, per TMZ. While it's no secret that Winfrey remains somewhat of a national treasure, it appears the allegiance those have for Winfrey only pales in comparison to that of the hardcore Parton stans who remain fiercely protective of their country music queen. As was once written in The New York Times, much of Parton's fans' admiration for the star hinges on the notion that they have a personal relationship with her. As NYT wrote, while Parton has a larger-than-life look, "her emotional presence is accessibly authentic." Which makes fans feel connected to her. So as one can imagine, as a result of the old interview resurfacing, loyalists aren't taking too kindly to what they believe is Winfrey pressing the country icon too hard.
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Oprah Winfrey Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Patricia Lofton, Patricia Lee Lloyd, Jeffrey Lee. If you live in this world and if are not under a cave, then you must have heard the name of Oprah Winfrey. Oprah is one of the most famous American Talk show hosts and a producer, author, actress, and philanthropist. She is one of the most notable talks show hosts, and she is also most famous for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. It was one of the highest-rated TV programs of its kind.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New Report Disputes Claims Angelina Jolie Made About Brad Pitt And Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie has been a bit more in the limelight recently as her divorce to Brad Pitt continues, her new movie Eternals begins to gear up for release and her new book Know Your Rights gains momentum. Oh yeah, and now that she's on Instagram too.The actress recently spoke out about her new book specifically in a recent interview, talking about how she felt assaulted by Harvey Weinstein and “hurt” by Brad Pitt for working with him. Now, we’ve heard from Weinstein and sources close to Pitt on the matter.
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Harvey Weinstein denies accusations by Angelina Jolie

Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): Disgraced Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has said that he never assaulted Angelina Jolie after she recently claimed in a new interview she had to "escape" an encounter with the disgraced movie mogul. Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape...
CelebritiesObserver

Meghan Markle Felt Liberated After the Sussexes’ Interview With Oprah Winfrey

It’s been five months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, and the Sussexes have no regrets. After having spent the previous two years having to keep quiet publicly on so many different issues, Duchess Meghan found the interview “cathartic,” according to the new epilogue in royal biography Finding Freedom.

