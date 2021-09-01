Cancel
Paterson, NJ

Footbridge over the Great Falls in Paterson closed after engineers deem it unsafe

The footbridge over the Great Falls in Paterson needs to be replaced after being deemed unsafe.

The footbridge closed a few days ago. It has been around for more than 50 years.

Engineers now say it's beyond repair, and has to be torn down and rebuilt, which is expected to cost between $500,000 and $750,000.

"We are going to scour the federal government, the state government, for funding,” says Mayor Andre Sayegh. “We are going to also have to get creative in the way that we fix this bridge. Our goal is to make this a top-notch tourist attraction, a more desirable destination. Closing this bridge does not help."

The mayor says he hopes to have a new bridge by the spring.

