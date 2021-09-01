Public Hearing: Geesling Road Industrial (Z21-0010) The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a…

Accessibility and multi-modal transportation continues to be a top priority for the City of Denton. To continue and expand the efforts for improving and building infrastructure that is safe and convenient for diverse modes of transportation, the City’s Capital Projects/Engineering Department recently welcomed Nathaniel “Nathan” George as the Senior Planner – Bicycle, Pedestrian, and ADA Coordinator. The City’s previous Bicycle and Pedestrian role, that Nathan now fills, was expanded to include both accessibility and mobility needs of the City’s residents who travel without a car. Nathan will provide vital input on City plans and projects, including the Mobility Plan, Park Trails Master Plan, 2012 Bike Plan, ADA Transition Plan and numerous Capital Improvement Projects that are planned around the City.