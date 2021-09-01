Column: NFL's high vaccination rate says a few things about league
Have you heard the NFL's unofficial slogans for the coming season?. "First the vax, then the sacks." When the football league kicks off its season Sept. 9 in Tampa, at least 93 percent of its players and 99 percent of its coaches will have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the league's top doctor, Allen Sills. In comparison, 54.4 percent of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated and 72.2 percent have received one dose, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
