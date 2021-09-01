Private party buys former St. Peter wastewater ponds

Almost 22 years since the former St. Peter wastewater treatment ponds were discontinued, the city has found a partner willing to take the land over. The City Council agreed Aug. 23 to sell the land to Warren W. West Revocable Trust in the amount of $325,000. The trust intends to repurpose the land, located around south of Paul’s Creek and north of Hwy. 99 on the east side of the Minnesota River (in St. Peter boundaries but part of Le Sueur County) for the purpose of hunting and natural use.