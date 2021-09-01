Wikipedia Co-Founder to Launch Roundtable Discussion on “Universal Network of Encyclopedias”

Modeled After the Decentralized Blogosphere, the New Encyclosphere Aims to Incorporate All Existing Encyclopedias. At a cultural moment in which the media is becoming ever more opinionated and centralized—and less trusted to report all the facts—Dr. Larry Sanger, co-founder of Wikipedia, is announcing an initiative to decentralize the world’s encyclopedias. A new non-profit aims to promote technical standards and software that will make it easier to find high-quality information and a global range of opinion. Sanger and a group of like-minded technologists incorporated the non-profit Knowledge Standards Foundation (KSF) late last year and have been making preparations to launch a deep-dive seminar / discussion group that will hash out the details. The mostly-volunteer group has started several software projects.