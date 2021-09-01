Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

ICON Completes 3D-Printed Houses In Austin

ArchDaily
 7 days ago

Developer 3Strands and construction company ICON have completed new 3D-printed houses for sale in the United States, showcasing the possibilities of additive manufacturing for mass-market housing. Located in Austin, Texas, within a fast-growing neighbourhood, the East 17th St Residences development is designed by Logan Architecture and comprises four units with 3D-printed ground floors whose tectonics reflect the construction technology.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Austin, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Additive Manufacturing#Construction Company#Logan Architecture#Bjarke Ingels Group#Fort Structures#Positive Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Engineeringmytjnow.com

3D printing continues to make huge strides

The first-ever 3D-printed bridge became open for use in Amsterdam on July 19. After being in production for six years, the 12-meter bridge built by Dutch robotics company MX3D is now in use for pedestrians — and it has many feeling optimistic about the future of what is capable with 3D printing.
Engineeringtctmagazine.com

6K Additive introduces refractory metals for 3D printing

6K Additive has announced the commercial launch of new refractory metal powders for additive manufacturing. The company, which has developed a technology that can turn virtually any scrap metal into materials for 3D printing, says demand for materials such as tungsten, rhenium, tungsten/rhenium and niobium-based powders is high from industries such as defense, aerospace and medical where high-temperature and high-strength properties are required.
Businesstctmagazine.com

BCN3D acquires 3D printing software company AstroPrint

BCN3D has announced the acquisition of 3D printing software company AstroPrint, which will help to advance its current and future software offering. The two companies entered into the acquisition agreement in April 2021 and closed the deal in July, with BCN3D believing it has obtained a ‘key technology as well as expertise for the development of its cloud solutions.’ BCN3D has said the entire AstroPrint software engineering team will be kept on and integrated with its existing software engineers as part of a team that will be headed by AstroPrint co-founder and CTO Daniel Arroyo, who becomes BCN3D’s Chief Software Officer.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

First 3D-printed homes in the U.S. go up for sale in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Some new homes are up for sale in East Austin and they're unlike any other on the market. Austin-based construction technology company ICON and Kansas City developer 3Strands partnered up on the 3D-printed homes in the East 17th Street Residences. The homes are the first of their kind in the U.S.
Visual Arttechxplore.com

3D-printed lunar habitat floor

A skeletal floor for the ESA-supported lunar habitat design which was created by leading architects Skidmore, Owings and Merrill and currently on show at this year's Venice Biennale. This prototype floor design section was 3D printed in stainless steel by Dutch company MX3D, famous for creating a 3D-printed bridge in...
Texas Stateglobalconstructionreview.com

Texas barracks is largest 3D-printed structure in America

Texan 3D-printing company Icon has partnered with local firm Logan Architecture to print a barracks block at Camp Swift Training Centre in the southeast of the state. The Austin-based outfit says the 3,800 sq ft project is the largest 3D-printed structure in North America. It adds that it was delivered more quickly than would have been possible with traditional construction, and will have a longer design life.
dwell.com

America’s First Development of 3D-Printed Homes Hits the Market in Austin, Texas

A series of four 3D-printed homes have just been completed in East Austin, offering buyers an alternative in one of the country’s hottest real estate markets. In 2018, over the course of a little more than 48 hours, the first permitted 3D-printed home was built in Austin, Texas. The tiny home stood as proof of concept for builders ICON, the company that, with Kansas City–based developers 3Strands, has now completed an entire 3D-printed housing development in the burgeoning neighborhood of East Austin.
Engineeringautomationworld.com

Automated De-Powdering for 3D Printed Parts

Additive manufacturing (AM), commonly referred to as 3D printing, has seen double digit growth for several years now, and seems to be showing no sign of slowing down. According to Grand View Research, the 3D printing industry is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 21% from 2021 to 2028. Moreover, a 2021 research report from Industrial AM service provider Essentium found that use of 3D printing has doubled in the past year alone.
DesignArchDaily

Is It Possible to Mix Local Materials and 3D Printing?

The art of building a shelter made from blocks of ice is passed on from father to son among the Inuit, native peoples who inhabit the northernmost regions of the planet. The circular plan, the entrance tunnel, the air outlet and the ice blocks form a structure where the heat generated inside melts a superficial layer of snow and seals the gaps, improving the thermal insulation of ice. In a storm, an igloo can be the difference between life and death and perhaps this is the most iconic and radical example of what it means to build with local materials, few tools and lots of knowledge. In this case, ice is all you have.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Recycled Playgrounds

The Czech Republic welcomes the world's first 3D-printed parkour playground. Made with recycled concrete, the playground was designed by Buřinka. The company was also responsible for the country's first 3D-printed house, adding to its list of 3D construction innovations. Spanning 14 by 12 meters, the parkour playground is a joint...
EngineeringBusiness Insider

Nano Dimension Shares Pop On 3D Printing System Collaboration

Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ:NNDM) collaborated with the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA (Fraunhofer IPA) to develop the next generation of 3D printing systems. Under the two-year collaboration, the parties will focus on the research and development in the autonomous fabrication of electromechanical systems based on 3D freeform...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Next-gen 3D printed catalysts to propel hypersonic flight

Ultra-efficient 3D printed catalysts could help solve the challenge of overheating in hypersonic aircraft and offer a revolutionary solution to thermal management across countless industries. Developed by researchers at RMIT, the highly versatile catalysts are cost-effective to make and simple to scale. The team's lab demonstrations show the 3D printed...
Broadalbin, NYLeader-Herald

Broadalbin business producing success with 3D printing

BROADALBIN — Julie Benware understands her storefront may be one of the area’s smallest manufacturing operations, even if she refers to its production as “printing.”. Since she opened at 22 N. Main St., last January, assorted passersby have gone inside to ask Benware about the dice towers, chess pieces and other items which are made here.
TechnologyCosmos

3D printing is helping paralympians gain an edge

Major sporting events like the Paralympics are a breeding ground for technological innovation. Athletes, coaches, designers, engineers and sports scientists are constantly looking for the next improvement that will give them the edge. Over the past decade, 3D printing has become a tool to drive improvements in sports like running and cycling, and is increasingly used by paralympic athletes.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Customized Skincare

BASF and Natural Machines partnered up to create 3D-printed customized face masks and eye patches. This groundbreaking innovation is a result of the grrowing trend and increased consumer demand for bespoke personal care. Natural Machines, based in Barcelona, Spain, creates solutions for kitchens and personal care using 3D printing. Combined...
Technologyrdworldonline.com

3D-printed smart wall a cool idea

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers demonstrated that cooling cost savings could be achieved with a 3D printed concrete smart wall following a three-month field test. The team used data from the 5 x 8-ft wall installed in an ORNL conference room and predictive modeling to estimate performance in the Southeastern United States climate zone during summer months. The modeling indicated a full deployment would show an 8% savings with the potential to go higher.
Lifestyleadafruit.com

3D Printing Coffee Stuff

Coffee connoisseur James Hoffman recently got a 3D Printer. In this video he starts down the rabbit hole of Thingiverse and printing coffee accessories. Via YouTube:. 1. Wall-mounted portafilter holder by jimhigson: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:253…. 2. 9 prong espresso distribution tool WDT by jkim_makes: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:481…. 3. Bialetti moka stand by Jayuk: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:132…

Comments / 0

Community Policy