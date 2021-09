The UK’s oldest man has said that his secret to a long life is having fish and chips for dinner every Friday.John Tinniswood, 109, celebrated his birthday earlier this month and shared some of his tips for living a full life.“Never exceed what you can normally do,” he told ITV News.‘Otherwise you’re going to injure yourself either physically or mentally. So stay within your limits of what you can do.’When asked if he had any further words of wisdom for a long life, he replied that would be “impudent” and that we should “let each do as they want”.When asked...