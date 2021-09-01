Cool morning, mild afternoon

Cool mornings will bring warm, even hot afternoons through the end of the week into the weekend. Storm chances will be limited, if not zero, until the middle of next week. Last night’s front will set us up some very pleasant morning lows the next few days as lower-level dry air arrives from the Missouri Valley. But this dry air also brings the potential for most hot weather by Friday through the weekend. At least the lack of low-level moisture for the next few days will keep us out of the running for any heat advisories or excessive heat index values. Unfortunately, the lack of widespread precipitation across the state is bringing an increasing fire danger threat to the state by the end of the week, into part of the weekend. A few locations near or west of the metro may be experiencing increasing fire spread rates Friday and especially Saturday with southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph and highs nearing 100. The next front, and next chance of precipitation, may not approach the state until the middle of next week.