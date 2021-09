The Man Becky Lynch made her grand return to WWE at SummerSlam, and within a matter of minutes, she had taken down Bianca Belair and reclaimed the SmackDown Women's Championship. It surprised a lot of people and was pretty divisive across the board, and Lynch didn't offer much in the way of comment after the show. Thankfully we'll have another opportunity to get some answers this week, as a new ad for SmackDown reveals that Lynch will be making an appearance during this week's SmackDown on FOX, and hopefully, that comes with some answers regarding why she took a handshake from Belair and capitalized with a bit of a heel move before the bell.