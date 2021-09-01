Ford F-150 Lightning Rendering Shows Influence Of Original SVT

The Knockout Punch that Put Chevy's Camaro on Ice for 7 Years. It seems supremely unfair that many of history's most celebrated performance machines get dumbed down to their peak horsepower stats, but they are merely convenient mile markers. Gearheads know the significance of the numbers 225, 505, and 707 (spoiler alert: Fox Mustang, LS7 C6 Corvette, Dodge Hellcat), but the reality is that the horsepower ratings of our favorite cars are placeholders for a raft of other facts and figures that our non-gearhead listener friends would rather not be subjected to. In the performance Hall of Fame, the horsepower number "390" was for the longest time associated with the A12-optioned 440 Mopars of 1969, but for a new generation, 390 hp means only one thing: the 2003 to 2004 Ford SVT Cobra "Terminator" Mustang.