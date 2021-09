On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law placing new restrictions on voting. The signing into law of Senate Bill 1 adds new restrictions to early voting and new identification requirements, which critics say will disproportionately impact voters of color. Abbott said at an event where he signed the bill: “It does make it easier than ever before for anybody to go cast a ballot. It does also, however, make sure it is harder than ever for people to cheat at the ballot box.”