Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Snowfall Season 5 Highlights of the Series and Other Details

By Tanisha Vishwakarma
popculturetimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX’s Snowfall steadily established itself as one of the most fascinating and consistent dramas on television after a rough start, bringing a breath-taking degree of depth and intensity to every episode without ever stretching believability or losing focus of the characters gripping individual journeys. And the fourth season is shaping up to be the most action-packed and nerve-wracking yet.

popculturetimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damson Idris
Person
Andre Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Cia#Fx#Crips#Lapd#Snowfall#Cia#The Herald Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: Is Nicky returning? Another mystery

Today CBS revealed some of their first details on the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, but what we’re going to focus on in particular here is rather simple: The cast. (We’ll get to the episode itself a little later on down the road.) There have been some major questions when...
TV & VideosPosted by
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

The Weeknd Reveals Details of Upcoming Album and HBO Series

The Weeknd recently revealed details regarding his highly-anticipated forthcoming album and his new HBO series he is currently developing with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his follow up to After Hours, The Weeknd has confirmed that he is already in the final leg of finishing the album. Fans can expect it to be done “by the end of this month” and that he has been making time to finish writing his HBO series. He is slated to both co-write and star in the new show.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Other Two: Season Three? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, The Other Two stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino, and Molly Shannon, with Brandon Scott Jones, Gideon Glick, Josh Segarra, and Wanda Sykes recurring. Guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang, and Ian Ziering. The comedy centers on 28-year-old struggling actor Cary Dubeck (Tarver) and his 30-year-old sister, Brooke Dubek (Yorke), a former dancer who is struggling with life, when their little brother Chase (Walker), aka “ChaseDreams,” skyrockets to fame, courtesy of the Internet. In season two, with their pop star brother officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of 14, Brooke and Cary must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being “the other two” yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Comedy Series “The Other Two” Returns For A Second Season

Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two debuted its first season in 2018. The show is centered around siblings Cary, a role portrayed by Drew Tarver, and Brooke (Heléne Yorke), who have to deal with their sibling, Chase’s (Case Walker) abrupt thrust into fame. On how they came up with the concept, Schneider told comedian Trevor Noah that they had to delve deep into the world of YouTube to bring the concept of going viral to life. As part of their case study, the pair had to shadow YouTubers, understand their career and what the trajectory looked like. In conversation with Noah, Kelly and Schneider discussed the bridge between ‘old’ or traditional fame and new-age fame that has been brought about by the social media era. While the characters in The Other Two are not so old, there’s still an age factor as far a 13-year-old YouTube stars making millions of dollars every year are concerned. The Other Two first began as a sketch on Saturday Night Live, before it premiered on Comedy Central.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Other Two’ Season 2

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s trenchant comedy The Other Two hasn’t aired a new episode in almost two-and-a-half years, but, thankfully, it’s back and better than ever. The HBO Max comedy follows two struggling siblings, Cary and Brooke Dubek (Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke), whose lives are upended when their younger brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), suddenly achieves internet fame. Also starring Ken Marino and Molly Shannon, the exceptional writing and stellar theatrical performances combine to make The Other Two one of the funniest shows on TV. The first two episodes of the second season are now streaming on HBO Max, with two new episodes premiering weekly on the streaming service.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Synopsis details revealed for Season 9 premiere

Chicago P.D. spoilers about the first new episode of Season 9 have been revealed in the form of synopsis details. This gives us more information about what Intelligence is going to be dealing with during the season premiere. Recently, we shared some great Chicago P.D. images from the season premiere....
TV SeriesABC7 Chicago

Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' cast talks season 2

The Clan is back in season 2 of Hulu's hit drama-biopic series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga." The series follows members of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan in a fictionalized account of how they came together amid the crack cocaine epidemic in the early 1990s. "Not only do fans deserve a season...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Law & Order SVU Star Responds to Firing Ahead of Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is saying goodbye to two stars ahead of Season 23. According to Deadline, the NBC procedural will say goodbye to Jamie Gray Hyder (Officer Kat Tamin) and Demore Barnes (Deputy Chief Christian Garland). Both stars joined the NBC series during Law & Order: SVU Season 21...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Deadline

Jessica Pimentel Joins ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Hulu Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Pimentel (Orange Is the New Black) is set as a lead opposite Aubrey Plaza, Ramón Rodríguez and Wanda De Jesús in Olga Dies Dreaming, Hulu’s one-hour drama pilot based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez. The pilot for Olga Dies Dreaming, written by Gonzalez and to be directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, tells the story of a Nuyorican brother (Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother (De Jesús) and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Pimentel will play Mabel Ortiz,...
Video GamesIGN

Splitgate Season 0 Details Revealed

A trailer revealed during Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase announced that Splitgate's Season 0 update has gone live today, bringing new content and a new mode to its first official competitive season. The update adds a new map called Karman Station, a 100 level Battle Pass full of items and...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Comedic Batman Podcast Serial, Starring Jeffrey Wright in Title Role, Set to Premiere on HBO Max

Unclog your cowl ears, because Batman: The Audio Adventures is heading to HBO Max — and on Batman Day, of course. Starring Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, The Batman‘s Jim Gordon) in the title role, Rosario Dawson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as Catwoman, John Leguizamo (Bloodline) as the Riddler, and “a who’s who of incredible Saturday Night Live alums,” the scripted podcast serial is described as a “rollicking, over-the-top Batman adventure,” drawing inspiration from the spirited fun of the 1960s Batman TV series fronted by Adam West, the vintage noir atmosphere of Batman: The Animated Series, and the entire 80-plus year history of Batman. All...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy