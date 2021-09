Jim Telfer had an impressive playing and coaching career for both Scotland and the British & Irish Lions. Here he explains his four principles of rucking…. “Of my four principles of rucking, body position is the most important. If you get the body height right, you can drive over. I always coached my forwards to go into contact or enter a ruck in the same position they’d be in as a front row of a scrum. In 1997 we had a net at a certain height and players had to run under it.”