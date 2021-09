The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds got the best of each other in a doubleheader in Cincinnati. Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, including the go-ahead home run to give St. Louis a 5-4 win in Game One. In the second game, Nick Castellanos hit a two-run home run in the first and a grand slam in the second as the Reds won 12-2. Sonny Gray allowed just two runs over five innings to earn the win.