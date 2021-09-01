Cancel
Twelve-Year-Old Boy Set to Make Over $400,000 Selling Whale NFTs

A 12-year-old boy from London has made about $400,000 creating artwork pieces called Weird Whales and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Benyamin Ahmed isn’t the average 12-year-old boy. Despite his taste for taekwondo and swimming, the boy has a deeply ingrained love for coding and started learning it at just 5-years-old!

Ahmed learned to code with his father, who is a web developer. The boy began with HTML and CSS and then leveled up to using JavaScript and other programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142Pka_0bjA6Jgr00

The boy’s latest project is coding an NFT collection with thousands of pixelated whales. NFT stands for non-fungible tokens, which are unique digital assets, including jpegs and video clips, represented by codes on a blockchain.

Ahmed’s first NFT collection was inspired by the game Minecraft which he “spent too many hours playing.” The collection, created and coded by him, featured 40 colorful, pixelized avatars called Minecraft Yee Haa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCr2y_0bjA6Jgr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtToP_0bjA6Jgr00

But the Minecraft collection didn’t sell as he expected. However, as he told CNBC, it was more of a learning experience than a money grab.

Benyamin advised other kids to take it slow and see it as a fun thing.

💰 Benyamin Ahmed, from north London, auctioned the ownership of his virtual whale artwork for nearly £300,000

— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 25, 2021

The learning curve led Ahmed to his second project, the Weird Whales. This one consisted of 3,350 pixelated whales that he once again coded everything himself.

The Weird Whales collection sold out in nine hours and earning Ahmed 80 ether. In fiat money, they sold for $255,000. He then made more than 30 ether from the resale market, plus 2.5% royalty on each secondary sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYvnd_0bjA6Jgr00

The sum is worth around $400,00 to date. The 12-year-old doesn’t plan to convert his crypto earnings into fiat money as he doesn’t have a bank account, nor is he rushing to get one, saying:

“It might be early proof that, in the future, maybe everyone doesn’t [need] a bank account and just has an ether address and a wallet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkeEL_0bjA6Jgr00

Benyamin’s father, Imran, encouraged him and his brother to start coding early as a fun exercise, not as a business plan. Both boys fell in love with coding and haven't stopped. Benyamin advised other kids to take it slow and see it as a fun hobby.

"My advice to other children that maybe want to get into this space is don't force yourself to do coding," he explained, "...just do it to the best of your ability.”

