Growth ETFs Looking Great After an Impressive August

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street has impressed investors with an attractive rally in the three broader indices in August. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices are up 3% and 4%, respectively, in the month. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average has also gained 1.3% in the same period. In fact, the S&P 500 index is on the run to its seventh consecutive month of gains while being at a record high level. Notably, it is going to be the longest run of the S&P 500 index since a 10-month streak ended in December 2017 (per a CNBC article).

