Kanye West References Ex-wife Kim Kardashian In Donda Album Lyrics

By Siba Mosana
Kim Kardashian has played a significant role in Kanye West’s listening parties for “Donda.” Consequently, many of the song lyrics in the project mention the rapper’s ex-wife and their relationship.

Although Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are no longer romantically involved, they are still one of the biggest power couples in the industry. This has been evident with Kim’s unwavering support for the rapper over the past few weeks.

Kim Kardashian’s impact on Kanye West also presents itself in his newly released album. The rapper references his famous ex-wife in several song lyrics in the twenty-seven track record available on Apple Music.

Despite officially filing for divorce in February, Kardashian has offered her support to West as he promoted his tenth studio album. Kardashian even stepped on stage in a wedding dress for the most recent listening party.

Although many fans assumed the appearance was a sign of reconciliation, sources claimed it was not. Additionally, the lyrical references to Kardashian in the recently dropped album confirmed their split is still ongoing.

West makes a direct name reference to his ex-wife in his song “Hurricane” by rapping, “ask Kim, ‘What do you love?’” He also mentions that he “never went home” to the $60 million home he and Kardashian built.

In addition to that lyric, West reveals why he never went home in “Off The Grid” in a lyric that states he had to move away. West refers to the Wyoming ranch that he lived in separately from his wife at that point.

Although “Off The Grid” mentions West’s separate life from his family and ex-wife, he still holds onto the love they shared in the song. He even shares that Kardashian fell in love upon meeting him in one verse.

West continues this theme on his “Lord I Need You” track, which contains a lyric that made headlines at the first listening party. In the song, West claims that Kardashian’s gestures show she is still in love with him.

He raps about Kardashian giving him a ring, making their relationship official, and calls her his favorite prom queen. However, once he mentions “baby mama drama” in a verse referring to their custody agreement, things take a turn.

The rapper continues to focus on the demise of Kimye in his song “Jail” but takes a more arrogant stance on the topic. He mentions changing his number in a verse, which he had done after Kardashian filed for divorce.

West also raps about the possible arguments he had with Kardashian before their split. In one verse, he challenges Kardashian to not curse at him through text messages and concludes it by saying single life isn’t bad.

In addition to the mentions about his ex-wife West also references his children and famous family throughout the album. “Donda” is currently the number one album on US Apple Music and reached number one on iTunes within 90 minutes.

