Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barbour County, WV

Flash Flood Watch issued for Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 05:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming. * Through this evening. * Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Ida will continue to impact the area through early this evening. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected. Locally higher amounts to 4 inches are possible across portions of northern West Virginia. These amounts could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that receive the most intense rainfall, or have had heavy rainfall recently.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, WV
City
Wayne, WV
County
Logan County, WV
County
Putnam County, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
County
Mason County, WV
State
Ohio State
County
Doddridge County, WV
County
Cabell County, WV
County
Wyoming County, WV
County
Wood County, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
County
Pocahontas County, WV
County
Braxton County, WV
County
Tyler County, WV
City
Clay, WV
County
Wirt County, WV
County
Fayette County, WV
County
Jackson County, WV
County
Calhoun County, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
City
Mason, WV
County
Barbour County, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
City
Logan, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
County
Boone County, WV
County
Taylor County, WV
State
Kentucky State
County
Lincoln County, WV
County
Clay County, WV
County
Webster County, WV
County
Nicholas County, WV
County
Randolph County, WV
County
Mcdowell County, WV
County
Gilmer County, WV
County
Mingo County, WV
County
Roane County, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Pleasants County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Wyoming Flash Flood Watch#The Flash Flood Watch#Jackson Oh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy