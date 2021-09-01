Flood Warning issued for City of Fairfax, Fairfax by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 05:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Fairfax; Fairfax FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTY AND THE CITY OF FAIRFAX At 529 AM EDT, slow moving thunderstorms produced between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain. Multiple gauges have reached minor flood stage and flooding is ongoing. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fairfax... Vienna Mantua... Pimmit Hills Burke... Oakton Tysons Corner... Wolf Trap Great Falls... Merrifield I66 and I495 Interchange... West Springfield Fairfax Station... Dunn Loring Clifton... Belleviewalerts.weather.gov
