New book ‘Second Half: Surviving Loss and Finding Magic in the Missing’ by writer and comedian Kelsey Chittick

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book by writer and comedian Kelsey Chittick. The hilarious and moving memoir, “Second Half: Surviving Loss and Finding Magic in the Missing” (ISBN: 978-1951407445), documents her experience losing her husband, NFL football player Nate Hobgood-Chittick, when he was 42 and then navigating love, loss and widowhood while raising two children.

