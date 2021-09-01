Cancel
Boston, MA

Flash Flood Warning As Ida’s Remnants Likely To Bring Up To 5+ Inches Of Rain Overnight

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – Here we go again. For the fourth time this year a tropical system or its remnants are set to move right over southern New England. Elsa, Fred, Henri and now Ida – it’s been that kind of summer. Believe it or not, for some areas, the Ida...

Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.
Environmentcbslocal.com

Ida-Battered Areas Bracing For More Rain

With more rain in the forecast, it may add to the misery of those still dealing with Ida. It comes as President Biden took a tour of the damage firsthand. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Environmentcbslocal.com

Weather Blog: Fall Is On The Way

Thunderstorms later on today. And those thunderstorms later on today could be heavy. Enough so that that the Storm Prediction Center has us in a “marginal” or “slight risk” of severe weather. As I always say do not let the words fool you the risk is clear, and present. Last week we found out how intense “marginal” or “slight” can be. But let’s move beyond that weather coming in later on.
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Cool Down In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms have passed and temperatures are cooling down. Sunny skies return Wednesday morning with highs in the 70s. Thursday will be a similar day. Warmer weather starts building back in Friday with 80s for highs throughout the weekend.

