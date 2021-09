Emilie and Schuyler Wiggin, co-owners of Quebrada Baking Company in Belmont, Arlington and Wellesley, plan to open their fourth location in Watertown this fall. Their mother, Kay, started the business before they were born in 1977 in Arlington. It will be nine years since the third location in Belmont opened its doors which is around the time Kay put the two of them in charge, according to Emilie.