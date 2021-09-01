Cancel
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County Population Growth Counters Statewide Decade Trend of Migrations Out

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 7 days ago
Growth in the population rates of Philadelphia's collar counties offset sluggish gains in Pennsylvania's overall number of residents. Pennsylvania’s population grew only by 2.4 percent over the past decade. But the migration of residents to parts elsewhere would have been even worse without counter-trends from the Philadelphia suburban population growth. Sarah Anne Hughes covered the shifts for Spotlight PA.

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
