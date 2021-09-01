One of Windows 11’s most exciting features won’t arrive until 2022

For years, we've been conditioned to think that our smartphones should look a certain way: slab-like rectangles that seem to get bigger and bigger every year. But as those screens have expanded, some of us have struggled to fit them into hands and pockets, and others wondered if they could help us become even more productive. To solve both of those issues, companies including Samsung, Huawei and Motorola embraced flexible, bendable screens for smartphones, and after years of tinkering, they might finally be ready for a wider audience.