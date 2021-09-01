Cancel
One of Windows 11’s most exciting features won’t arrive until 2022

Cover picture for the article

Windows 11 might be coming sooner than expected, at the start of October, but when Microsoft’s revamped desktop OS arrives it will be without support for Android apps. As part of the announcement that Windows 11 will launch on October 5, Microsoft’s Aaron Woodman, GM of Windows marketing, addressed the topic of the redesigned Microsoft Store, and clarified that: “We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders [testers] over the coming months.”

