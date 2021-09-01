Synology C2 Transfer secure cloud file transfer service
Synology has this week announced the availability of a new secure cloud file transfer service designed for businesses and teams, enabling them to securely transfer documents between businesses, clients, partners and other external parties without the worry of interception by unwanted third-parties. C2 Transfer has been specifically designed to provide both parties with a simple to use secure file transfer service, ensuring that documents are always delivered to the right person, even if a link is accidentally published or shared with the wrong person.www.geeky-gadgets.com
