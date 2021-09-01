Synology C2 Transfer secure cloud file transfer service

A critical part of a CIO and IT leader’s job is to invest in technology that brings value to their organization and aligns with their organization’s business goals and initiatives. That’s why many organizations choose to invest in VMware Horizon, a modern desktop and app virtualization platform that enables IT to deliver secure access to corporate resources for employees located anywhere. The ROI of Horizon can be measured through hard savings, such as reducing time IT spends with ongoing management of desktops and apps, and soft savings, such as employee satisfaction leading to higher employee productivity.