Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022

By Jonathan Noble, Oleg Karpov
Autosport Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spaniard recently confirmed that he would remain with the French car manufacturer next year, having originally signed a one-year contract with an option for a second season. Although Alonso will be 41 when his current deal ends, he thinks that age is no hindrance to speed in F1. He...

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard#French#Alpine#Mclaren#Mercedes
