Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

20 years after 9/11, New Englanders reflect on a defining moment

By Caitlyn Kelleher, The Providence Journal
MetroWest Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 400 New Englanders were among the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and on the plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Each of us who lived through that day can answer the question...

www.metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Englanders#Millennials#9 11#The World Trade Center#Teachin#The Usa Today Network#The Star Ledger#Covid#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
FireRescue1

Rising from Ground Zero: Reflections on 9/11 in New York City, 20 Years Later (eBook)

For those of us who were not on the scene that day, we can only imagine what it must have been like for first responders to face 16 acres of horror at Ground Zero, to see a symbol of America’s military on fire, and to descend upon a Pennsylvania field covered in pieces of an airliner. Those who did face these unimaginable scenes have graciously shared their unique insights – an inside look at how incident command unfolded at the scene, the immediate work to support FDNY, and how the tragedy changed the survivors forever. It is through their eyes that we reflect on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.
SocietyCorsicana Daily Sun

OPINION: 9/11 reflections

Few events illicit stronger visceral reactions for many Americans than mention of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Almost immediately, I’m back on Southern Illinois University’s campus. My disbelief turned to anger, as the events of that day came into focus. I didn’t go anywhere after seeing news reports of...
Mcalester, OKPosted by
McAlester News-Capital

OUR VIEW: Reflecting on 20 years since 9/11

We will reflect this week on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. Confusion and shock were among the feelings we had when first seeing footage of the north tower of the World Trade Center being struck by American Airlines Flight 11 at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001. We grew angry, sad and searched for answers after United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower at 9:03 a.m.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

A Reflection On 9/11, Twenty Years Later

This week, Bret sits down with Anchor of The Fox Report Weekend Jon Scott, and former Press Secretary to President George W. Bush Ari Fleischer, to reflect on the devastating terror attacks in New York, Washington, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11th, 2001 as the 20th-anniversary approaches.
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

On Media: 9/11 anniversary offers moment to reflect on how we treat others

What happened to journalist Ramesh Santanam on 9/11 should not ever happen in America — in a moment of national crisis or on any other day. Worse things certainly happened on the day of the terrorist attacks and in the weeks and months that followed. Yet, even 20 years later, we need to take a moment as Americans to reflect on how we treat others who look and sound different from ourselves.
New York City, NYredmond-reporter.com

Twenty years after tragedy brought us together | Guest column

Recently, I was reflecting on where I was and what I was doing when I learned of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. For whatever reason, I added 9 and 11 in my head. I had never thought to total those two familiar numbers before. But this year, the sum total is most appropriate.
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

While some 9/11 documentaries focus on the tragic day, some are taking an expansive view reflecting on the past 20 years

"For 20 years, the refrain has been: Remember, remember, remember. Memory is so ingrained in the language of Sept. 11 — 'Never forget' — as to imply that it is obligatory, and sufficient, for future generations merely to remember by revisiting the narrative and imagery of one terrible day, rather than to connect it to the years of history that followed," says James Poniewozik. "But is Sept. 11 simply a day, or is it an era? Was it the beginning of something or a continuation? You can divide most of the anniversary specials between those that focus closely on the day that the towers fell and those that pull back, way back, to look at what emerged from the dust. There are plenty of the former kind. On National Geographic, the six-part series 9/11: One Day in America reassembles in granular detail the horrific experience of that morning. (It’s streaming on Hulu — all the programs mentioned here are currently streaming unless otherwise noted.) A special episode of 60 Minutes, premiering Sept. 12, revisits the stories of firefighters who survived the catastrophe, and those who didn’t...Focusing on the emotion and heroism of one day, of course, avoids getting ensnared in everything that came after. It sticks to what we can all agree on. It’s safer, in the way that it’s safer to teach the Civil War or Jim Crow as horrors of the past instead of events on a continuum that reaches into the present. The other approach is to decide that 20 years, a full generation, is long enough to treat the terror attacks as part of a larger historical era. Sept. 11 is not only in the past, as you can see in the bloody news from Afghanistan. For viewers who want to unpack how the attacks led to two decades of military entanglements, there’s Netflix’s five-part Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, which looks unsparingly at the intelligence failures before Sept. 11 and the mission creep through multiple administrations. Enlighteningly, it includes the voices of Afghan leaders and civilians. Sept. 11, as an epoch, meant upheaval for more than one nation. But the history of Sept. 11 goes far beyond war and foreign policy. It affected domestic politics, domestic enmities and even American culture." ALSO: Here's a full list of the 9/11 20th-anniversary documentaries.
Schenectady, NYTimes Union

Twenty years after 9/11, shock and loss remain fresh

From the Capital Region to Lower Manhattan, it was a perfect late-summer Tuesday morning. They all remember it: crisp with a hint of fall, crystal blue skies. Lawrence White hurried to his printing job on St. Mark’s Place in Manhattan. He was deep in thought about a project — campaign work for a candidate in SoHo. It wasn’t until he got to Washington Square Park around 8:45 a.m. that he noticed the low-flying jet.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Reflections of 9/11: 9/11 Memorial in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday marks 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, the deadliest terror attack on America. Nearly 3,000 people died and thousands more were injured. All week, News 8 will take time to remember that day. Tonight, we reflect on the importance of a memorial here in Indiana.
AfghanistanHoya

Professors Reflect on Lasting Global Impacts of 9/11 Attacks, 20 Years Later

CW: This article references the 9/11 attacks and violence in Afghanistan. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the Jan. 6 insurrection can be tied to the events and aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, panelists said as they reflected on the 20 years after the attacks.
Mohawk, NYNorth Country Public Radio

20 years later, Mohawk ironworkers reflect on unique connection to 9/11

Ana Williams-Bergen20 years later, Mohawk ironworkers reflect on unique connection to 9/11. The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 hit one North Country community particularly hard. Ironworkers from the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation near Massena have built New York City’s skyscrapers for generations. They helped build the World Trade Center, they were working when the Twin Towers fell, and they raced immediately to the rescue and cleanup effort.
CelebritiesHISTORY.com

After 9/11: 5 Cultural Moments That Helped Americans Move Forward

While the United States was still reeling after the September 11 terrorist attacks, it was the country’s comedians, musicians and screen stars, along with a symbolic sports moment, that played a prominent initial role in helping America collectively process its shock and grief. Pop culture’s response to the attacks was...
Somerset County, PAPocono Record

Somerset County military families reflect 20 years after 9/11 changed their worlds

Kathy Hause-Walker said her late husband, John Hause, was standing near the edge of their road when the plane passed overhead. It was upside down. "It really bothered my husband," said Hause-Walker, who lives just a few miles north of the Flight 93 crash site near Shanksville and whose husband has since died. "He was very sensitive. He thought about how those people had to have been feeling as they went over."
Militaryepcan.com

More than ever, we need to live up to their legacy-Reflections on 20 years since 9/11

Over the past few days, I have had an opportunity to chat with several fellow veterans, service members, military family members, and Gold Star families. It is beyond the obvious in saying that the past few days have been extraordinarily difficult for those with a personal connection to our mission in Afghanistan. My wife, Tiffany, and I are no different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy