UPDATE 1-CEE ECONOMY-Manufacturing growth loses some momentum in August

By Jason Hovet
Reuters
(Adds analyst comments, graphic)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Central Europe’s manufacturing sector remained firmly on a growth path in August but the expansion continued to slow from a previous record pace amid capacity constraints, surveys showed on Wednesday.

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Poland fell to 56.0 in August, from 57.6 in July and below analysts’ expectations while remaining well above the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction.

Markit’s Czech PMI survey slowed to 61.0 in August from 62.0 in July. Hungarian PMI, published by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management, edged up slightly to 55.9 in August, from 55.8.

Manufacturing sentiment has slipped from record levels in the past two months but remains strong despite this, with Poland’s August PMI reading the fourth highest since 2010.

“The wave of recovery in European industry is continuing, which is visible in PMI survey results around central Europe and also western Europe,” said Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE.

But disruptions are still being seen. In Poland, the PMI showed new orders at a four-month low. In the Czech Republic, the output component of the survey eased amid capacity shortages and delays in materials shipments.

Supply bottlenecks also drove PMI in Germany, the region’s strongest trading partner, to a six-month low.

‘ENCOURAGEMENT’

Constraints across the region have been most evident in the car sector. On Tuesday, Japanese carmaker Suzuki said it would halt production at its factory in Hungary for two weeks in September due to a global shortage of microchips.

However Capital Economics said supply disruptions may have already passed the worst according to the PMI data.

“We think it will take months for supply conditions to normalise, but it offers encouragement that industry will be able to maintain a strong recovery in the second half of the year,” Capital Economics’ emerging markets economist Liam Peach said in a note.

Manufacturing has buoyed central Europe’s economies during the coronavirus pandemic. After some plants idled at the outset of the pandemic in early 2020 - which hammered economic output - companies have been able to keep running.

Now with restrictions on retail and hospitality being lifted during the second quarter, economic growth is taking off.

Hungary’s economy soared 17.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, updated statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

Hungary also saw a 2.7% rise quarter-on-quarter, ahead of Poland’s 2.1% and the Czech economy’s 1.0%.

