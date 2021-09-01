Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian At War With Kim Over Travis Barker Hookup?

Posted by 
DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKnBb_0bjA3JaE00

Is Kourtney Kardashian at odds with her sister Kim Kardashian? Multiple tabloids have reported Kourtney is upset with her sister after learning about her romantic history with Travis BarkerGossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Although Travis Barker now dates Kourtney Kardashian, he’s made it no secret that he once had eyes for her younger sister Kim Kardashian. He admitted to having a crush on Kim in his memoir, but his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, recently accused Barker of having a full-blown affair with the reality star back in 2008.

Read Also: Kourtney Kardashian becomes Travis Barker daughter’s ‘stepmum’

According to In Touch, this was brand new information to Kourtney, and she wasn’t happy about it. An inside source told the tabloid Kourtney “never heard about the so-called affair until now,” adding, “She doesn’t know what to believe.” The insider dished, “In the heat of the moment, she said to Kim, ‘You’re dead to me!” Finally, the source confided, “So right now there’s a wall of ice between the two sisters — and it may take a long time for it to thaw.”

But the disreputable report failed to mention that both Kim and Barker have denied the rumors. Kourtney and Barker are doing just fine, and her relationship with Kim seems relatively unaffected by the gossip. It was clear from the report that Moakler’s comments were blown way out of proportion.

Read Also: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Tie the Knot Amid Pregnancy Speculation

But soon after, the Heat reported Kourtney went straight to Kim to clear matters up after Moakler’s accusation. “She confronted Kim, demanding she come clean with the full details of what happened between her and Travis. Kim wound up confessing they’d hooked up a whole lot more than she previously let on,” an insider revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbKvL_0bjA3JaE00
Courtesy: Capital

“Kim says it was just a few innocent hookups and at no point did they fall for each other. She’s reassured Kourt there are zero reasons for her to be upset, but Kourtney feels like her trust has been broken.”

Painted out again that neither of the sister’s actions had given any indication that they were feuding with one another. In fact, Kim took to Instagram to address the rumors. She branded the story a “false narrative!” adding, “We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Read Also: Kourtney Kardashian’s Unedited Thong Photo Is Everything Khloé’s Critics Wish She Would Post

Then, the Globe insisted Kourtney was using her relationship with Barker to “get even” with Kim. An insider spilled, “Kourtney’s getting compliments left and right for how sexy and confident she looks right now,” adding, “It’s the first time in her life she’s thought of herself as being on par with Kim in that area.”

The tipster went on, “Kim used to love taunting Khloé and Kourtney that she was the family’s ultimate sex symbol and they were the homely sisters.” But of course, it’s ridiculous to suggest Kourtney was somehow using her relationship with Barker to get back at her sister.

First of all, Kim and Kourtney seem to have a good relationship. The sisters recently posted an adorable picture of their daughters starting a lemonade stand together. Kim also recently shared a sweet throwback photo of her and Kourtney at college. Obviously, the sisters’ relationship hasn’t been damaged by any of these “revelations.”

Read Also: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Channel Vampires in Blood-Sucking New Selfie

Furthermore, Kourtney and Barker have been putting on a non-stop lovefest ever since they got together. It seems like their relationship wasn’t even rocked by the recent allegations, and why should it be? Even if Barker and Kim did get together (and they’ve made it pretty clear that they never did) the past doesn’t matter. It’s obvious Barker and Kourtney are crazy about each other and no amount of misleading tabloid stories has changed that.

Comments / 0

DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Khlo Kardashian#Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAGossip Cop

Amelia Hamlin Tells Scott Disick To Propose Or They’re Over?

Is Amelia Hamlin forcing Scott Disick to put a ring on it? One report says the 20-year-old model has set an ultimatum. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Life & Style, Hamlin is threatening to end her relationship with Disick unless he proposes. Though the two have only dated for nine months, Hamlin is reportedly quite determined to get married. She’s even apparently been dropping hints on Instagram in the form of her mother Lisa Rinna’s wedding dress.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

For the fun outing, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star opts to don a fitted denim jumpsuit as she completes her style with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry. AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is barely recognizable in her new look. The actress shocked fans as she debuted her transformation on Thursday, September 3 during her outing with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Lisa Rinna Wishes Amelia Hamlin Would Date This Kardashian Ex

Lisa Rinna has a lot of feelings about Amelia Hamlin’s boyfriend. As fans know, she’s dating Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian. Their relationship has come with its share of controversy. Most agree that Scott is much too old for Rinna’s young daughter. The reality star seemingly agreed with...
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Kim Kardashian Staying with Kanye West For The New Money?

It is Kim Kardashian wants to end her divorce proceedings Kanye WestTo have more money available? According to one tabloid, the Keep Up with The Kardashians star wants to add to her billion-dollar empire by getting back together with West. Gossip Copco uncovers the truth behind the story, he is continuing to investigate.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Split After He Was Exposed For Dissing Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s romance survived an 18-year age difference, but it only took a few messy DMs for it to all come crashing down. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 38, and the model, 20, have reportedly split after 11 months together, according to multiple outlets, less than a week after he was exposed for dissing ex Kourtney Kardashian in a series of alleged leaked messages.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Amelia Hamlin shades boyfriend Scott Disick following leaked DMs drama

It seems like Amelia Hamlin has had about enough of being subtle following the drama with her boyfriend Scott Disick and those leaked DMs about his ex Kourtney Kardashian. Taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, Amelia shared a picture of herself wearing a t shirt with a slogan that seems to be very directly about boyfriend Scott.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Amelia Gray Hamlin Seemingly Shades Scott Disick Amid Kourtney Drama: ‘Don’t You Have a Girlfriend?’

Calling him out? Amelia Gray Hamlin seemingly shaded boyfriend Scott Disick amid his ongoing drama with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The 20-year-old model posted a photo via Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 5, that showed a tank top that read, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” Scott, 38, and Amelia were first romantically linked in October 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Amelia Hamlin Reminds Scott Disick That He Already Has A Girlfriend

Amelia Hamlin is reportedly “annoyed” with her boyfriend Scott Disick. He betrayed her trust when he slid into Younes Bendjima to discuss their ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Scott was aghast when he saw the mother of his children making out with Travis Barker in Italy. He was hoping that Younes would talk crap about her, but he didn’t partake in any of Scott’s games.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is How Far Scott Disick Really Got In School

Scott Disick is primarily known for being an extended member of the Kardashian family, even though he and Kourtney Kardashian never officially tied the knot. However, they do share three children between them (Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and 6-year-old Reign). Scott is also so close to the rest of the family that even Kris Jenner has mentioned just how important he is to everyone.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Addison Rae Thinks Scott Disick Is a 'Hypocrite'

Addison Rae admitted that she thinks Scott Disick is a "hypocrite" for criticizing her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian. For the past year, many have side-eyed the close bond between the 42-year-old mother of three and the 20-year-old TikToker, with some deeming their friendship "weird" and "uncomfortable." And while one of those people was none other than Kourtney's ex, Scott, it turns out that Addison has no time for his snide remarks, especially as someone dating a girl her age.
CelebritiesPopculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

When is baby no. 2 with Travis Scott going to be born?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child. Even though the news only broke recently, Kylie is already well into her pregnancy. She reportedly just finished up her first trimester and is heading into her second. “Kylie is just past the three-month mark and...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Todd Chrisley’s Sassy Daughter Savannah‘s BIG Secret Is Out

Todd Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah has been keeping a secret. For about a week now, the Sassy by Savannah creator has been teasing a new product on their Instagram. However, now the big secret is out. Chrisley Knows Best fans are in for a treat with this surprise. Keep reading to find out more about this big surprise.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jamie Otis Updates Fans On Nephew, Did He Survive?

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis was called to return home over the weekend because of a family emergency. At the time, she shared a photo of them driving home saying they were trying to get there as fast as they could. Her original post was vague from when they first arrived. Now, Tuesday, Jamie is sharing more about her nephew. Did he survive?

Comments / 0

Community Policy