Chico, CA

Letter: Outraged about a killer’s parole

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 7 days ago

I hope that I’m not alone in thinking that there are some crimes that are so evil that the person who committed the crime should never be part of society again. JFK and MLK and then RFK assassinations were a horrible part of my youth. That the assassin of any of them will be walking free just makes me sick. There are times that the death penalty ought to be carried out and, if not, then life without parole should be just that. I could say a whole bunch more, but that is the politest and most coherent thing I have to say. I am simply outraged.

www.chicoer.com

