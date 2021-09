TROUBLE singer Kyle Thomas has paid tribute to the band's former frontman Eric Wagner who died over the weekend at the age of 62. On Tuesday (August 24), Thomas, who joined TROUBLE in 2012, released the following statement via social media: "Upon awakening yesterday morning to begin celebrating my wife's birthday with her, we were first met with news of the tragic loss of Eric Wagner. His passing ripped through the remaining artists and fans that had yet to leave Psycho Las Vegas. Just a few days ago I was hoping to see Eric and THE SKULL joining us all at the festival, and here we are now mourning his passing. So many tears followed, but more love and great memories eventually began to take over the conversations.