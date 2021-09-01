Flood Warning issued for Buchanan, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Buchanan; Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River at Independence affecting Linn and Buchanan Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River at Independence. * Until early Friday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet...and falling. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water affects low-lying streets in Independence.