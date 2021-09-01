Flash Flood Watch issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 05:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming. * Through this evening. * Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Ida will continue to impact the area through early this evening. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected. Locally higher amounts to 4 inches are possible across portions of northern West Virginia. These amounts could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that receive the most intense rainfall, or have had heavy rainfall recently.