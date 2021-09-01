Cancel
Flood Warning issued for Juneau by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Juneau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. For the Yellow River...including Necedah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Yellow River at Necedah. * Until Friday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.4 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 17.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.7 feet Wednesday evening.

alerts.weather.gov

#Nws#Weather#Wisconsin#Yellow River
