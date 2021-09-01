Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

20 years after 9/11, New Englanders reflect on a defining moment

By Caitlyn Kelleher, The Providence Journal
Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 400 New Englanders were among the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and on the plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Each of us who lived through that day can answer the question...

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Englanders#Millennials#9 11#The World Trade Center#Teachin#The Usa Today Network#The Star Ledger#Covid#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYVoice of America

9/11 Reflections

A former subway train operator in New York City, who was en route beneath the twin towers on 9/11, talks to us about that day and the mental impact it had on his life in the 20 years since. Reporter: Anna Nelson, Camera: Vladimir Badikov, Editor: Natalia Latukhina, VOA Russian...
Mcalester, OKPosted by
McAlester News-Capital

OUR VIEW: Reflecting on 20 years since 9/11

We will reflect this week on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. Confusion and shock were among the feelings we had when first seeing footage of the north tower of the World Trade Center being struck by American Airlines Flight 11 at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001. We grew angry, sad and searched for answers after United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower at 9:03 a.m.
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

On Media: 9/11 anniversary offers moment to reflect on how we treat others

What happened to journalist Ramesh Santanam on 9/11 should not ever happen in America — in a moment of national crisis or on any other day. Worse things certainly happened on the day of the terrorist attacks and in the weeks and months that followed. Yet, even 20 years later, we need to take a moment as Americans to reflect on how we treat others who look and sound different from ourselves.
New York City, NYredmond-reporter.com

Twenty years after tragedy brought us together | Guest column

Recently, I was reflecting on where I was and what I was doing when I learned of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. For whatever reason, I added 9 and 11 in my head. I had never thought to total those two familiar numbers before. But this year, the sum total is most appropriate.
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

While some 9/11 documentaries focus on the tragic day, some are taking an expansive view reflecting on the past 20 years

"For 20 years, the refrain has been: Remember, remember, remember. Memory is so ingrained in the language of Sept. 11 — 'Never forget' — as to imply that it is obligatory, and sufficient, for future generations merely to remember by revisiting the narrative and imagery of one terrible day, rather than to connect it to the years of history that followed," says James Poniewozik. "But is Sept. 11 simply a day, or is it an era? Was it the beginning of something or a continuation? You can divide most of the anniversary specials between those that focus closely on the day that the towers fell and those that pull back, way back, to look at what emerged from the dust. There are plenty of the former kind. On National Geographic, the six-part series 9/11: One Day in America reassembles in granular detail the horrific experience of that morning. (It’s streaming on Hulu — all the programs mentioned here are currently streaming unless otherwise noted.) A special episode of 60 Minutes, premiering Sept. 12, revisits the stories of firefighters who survived the catastrophe, and those who didn’t...Focusing on the emotion and heroism of one day, of course, avoids getting ensnared in everything that came after. It sticks to what we can all agree on. It’s safer, in the way that it’s safer to teach the Civil War or Jim Crow as horrors of the past instead of events on a continuum that reaches into the present. The other approach is to decide that 20 years, a full generation, is long enough to treat the terror attacks as part of a larger historical era. Sept. 11 is not only in the past, as you can see in the bloody news from Afghanistan. For viewers who want to unpack how the attacks led to two decades of military entanglements, there’s Netflix’s five-part Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, which looks unsparingly at the intelligence failures before Sept. 11 and the mission creep through multiple administrations. Enlighteningly, it includes the voices of Afghan leaders and civilians. Sept. 11, as an epoch, meant upheaval for more than one nation. But the history of Sept. 11 goes far beyond war and foreign policy. It affected domestic politics, domestic enmities and even American culture." ALSO: Here's a full list of the 9/11 20th-anniversary documentaries.
AmericasWicked Local

LIVING HISTORY: Twenty years on

The 20th century ripped along at a blistering pace. First motor cars, then airplanes, atomic energy, rock n’ roll, rockets, computers, and the Internet. Faster and faster, we went, zipping here and there until one day, early in the new millennium, we were brought to our knees. We could not believe the evil that had been done to us. Out of a clear September sky came the most horrible terror. We held on tight to whomever was standing next to us as we saw bodies fall from skyscrapers and listened to the final cell phone calls of victims and heroes alike. As the thousands killed and injured became known, there was no reporting of left or right, red or blue, black or white, or other meaningless delineation. Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, we were united in our grief. The phenomenon of unity in times of crisis is not uncommon. It is observed in communities large and small, from nations to families wherein people put aside their differences and come together when needed. It is sad that it takes a calamity to drive the confluence and bittersweet to experience it. How far we have drifted from the intimacy of those difficult days just after 9/11 is heartbreaking.
Boston, MAWicked Local

Twenty years later: Locals reflect on Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Selectman Debra Panetta remembers the day of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks like it was yesterday. Panetta recalled running to the television at her work conference room while everyone in the office panicked. “We all stood, confused and appalled at what happened,” Panetta said. “Then the second plane hit, and...
Mohawk, NYNorth Country Public Radio

20 years later, Mohawk ironworkers reflect on unique connection to 9/11

Ana Williams-Bergen20 years later, Mohawk ironworkers reflect on unique connection to 9/11. The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 hit one North Country community particularly hard. Ironworkers from the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation near Massena have built New York City’s skyscrapers for generations. They helped build the World Trade Center, they were working when the Twin Towers fell, and they raced immediately to the rescue and cleanup effort.
Somerset County, PAPocono Record

Somerset County military families reflect 20 years after 9/11 changed their worlds

Kathy Hause-Walker said her late husband, John Hause, was standing near the edge of their road when the plane passed overhead. It was upside down. "It really bothered my husband," said Hause-Walker, who lives just a few miles north of the Flight 93 crash site near Shanksville and whose husband has since died. "He was very sensitive. He thought about how those people had to have been feeling as they went over."
AfghanistanHoya

Professors Reflect on Lasting Global Impacts of 9/11 Attacks, 20 Years Later

CW: This article references the 9/11 attacks and violence in Afghanistan. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the Jan. 6 insurrection can be tied to the events and aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, panelists said as they reflected on the 20 years after the attacks.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

On 9/11, The Deadliest Attacks In History

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States that left nearly 3,000 people dead. The Al-Qaeda plane hijackings of September 11, 2001 were the first foreign attack on the US mainland in nearly two centuries. It ruptured America's sense of safety and plunged the...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Reflections of 9/11: Indiana Task Force 1 in New York

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, News 8 will share reflections from many who were called into action. Tonight, the leader of a special task force shares how the experience was unlike anything his team had done before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy