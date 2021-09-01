Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Minot Planning Commission

Minot Daily News
 7 days ago

When: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m. Where: Minot City Hall, council chambers, second floor, 515-2nd Ave. SW, Channel 19 or City of Minot’s YouTube channel. Agenda: The planning commission will consider a variety of lot reconfiguration requests, including one that would allow for an RV warehouse. It will consider a rezoning for twinhome construction in northwest Minot and an annexation and zoning map change for a truck terminal north of Minot. The commission will hold a public hearing on changes to sign regulations to address concerns of sign companies and to improve the process of notifying neighbors regarding signs.

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minot Planning Commission#Channel 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy