Minot Planning Commission

When: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m. Where: Minot City Hall, council chambers, second floor, 515-2nd Ave. SW, Channel 19 or City of Minot’s YouTube channel. Agenda: The planning commission will consider a variety of lot reconfiguration requests, including one that would allow for an RV warehouse. It will consider a rezoning for twinhome construction in northwest Minot and an annexation and zoning map change for a truck terminal north of Minot. The commission will hold a public hearing on changes to sign regulations to address concerns of sign companies and to improve the process of notifying neighbors regarding signs.