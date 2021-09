Will the 2021 NFL season mark the end of Al Michaels' illustrious play-by-play career?. The short is answer is that no one knows, including the 76-year-old broadcasting icon. “If it doesn’t click for me the way it has, I’ll be the first to know,” Michaels said in a conference call Wednesday, which included Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “I won’t play out the string to set some sort of record and be a burden on anyone. I feel good physically and mentally.”