GOOGL Stock Goes Up, Google Pushes Return to Office to January 10, 2022

GOOGL stock has added approximately 68.51%, 65.12%, and 22.08% in the past year, year to date, and three months respectively. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock traded around $2,896.50, up approximately 0.09%. Notably, GOOGL stock has added approximately 68.51%, 65.12%, and 22.08% in the past year, year to date, and three months respectively through Tuesday according to MarketWatch. Google LLC, a major subsidiary of Alphabet, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that it is extending its return to the office.

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

