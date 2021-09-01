Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

El Salvador Set to Create Bitcoin Trust Worth $150M to Simplify Exchange in USD

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 7 days ago

The new BTC Trust will allow merchants in the region to instantly convert their Bitcoin in US dollars. El Salvador, a leader among the first countries to adopt cryptocurrency as a legal tender, has made another important announcement. El Salvador will be setting up a Bitcoin trust worth $150M to aid exchange formalities and allow merchants across the region to convert their BTC into US dollars at a rapid pace.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Usd#Btc Trust#Bitcoin Trust#El Diario De Hoy#Minister Of Economy#The Finance Commission#The Legislative Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Related
Worldinvesting.com

Weekly Roundup: Citizens protest against El Salvador's Bitcoin Law, investors lose $1.7 billion to DeFi exploits

© Reuters. Weekly Roundup: Citizens protest against El Salvador's Bitcoin Law, investors lose $1.7 billion to DeFi exploits. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law is facing a lot of resistance from citizens as protesters flood the street with hopes of repelling the decision. Meanwhile, the country’s Legislative Assembly has approved a $150 million Bitcoin Trust to build the infrastructure to support its transition to accepting Bitcoin as legal tender.
Immigration101 WIXX

Migrant families wary as El Salvador becomes first to adopt bitcoin

COLON, El Salvador (Reuters) – Each month, Salvadoran tailor Julio Ramirez receives a small wire transfer from his two daughters in the United States, who have to pay a few dollars in commission fees for the transaction. As of this week, El Salvador’s government says its historic adoption of bitcoin...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

El Salvador Struggles in Bitcoin Debut

El Salvador’s first day with bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday (Sept. 7) got off to a bit of a rocky start, with the government forced to unplug a digital wallet that was overwhelmed by the demand, according to a Reuters report. President Nayib Bukele asked Twitter users who downloaded...
Currenciesswfinstitute.org

Bitcoin Falls, El Salvador Government Buys More

Cryptocurrency traders and holders saw every major digital coin suffering double-digit losses that wiped out some US$ 400 billion in market value. Bitcoin (BTC) fell hard, more than 11% after El Salvador became the first country to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender. Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in the world. On September 7, 2021, BTC fell from nearly US$ 53,000 to US$ 43,119 at its low, before making a creep up to the US$ 47,000 range.
CurrenciesCNET

Bitcoin falls as El Salvador’s cryptocurrency gamble stumbles

Number go up, number go down. After climbing to just under $53,000 on Monday, Bitcoin fell precipitously on Tuesday. The price briefly dipped to just over $43,000, but at time of writing stands at $46,925. Other currencies like Ethereum and Dogecoin saw similar falls. Cryptocurrencies are decentralised and notoriously volatile,...
Economyfinextra.com

El Salvador becomes first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender

The central American nation today sets a world-first as it adopts the cryptocurrency for use across all goods and services – even taxes. The move was pushed forward by President Nayib Bukele who has long sung the praises of the digital currency and has courted controversy throughout his tenure. For instance, this week he also called for mandatory retirement of judges over the age of 60 - meaning a dismissal of one third of judges currently serving.
Currenciesbitcoinmagazine.com

Making Bitcoin Successful In El Salvador

On this episode of the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles sat down with Jose Lemus, the founder of IBEX Mercado, to talk about the exciting developments in the El Salvadorian Bitcoin space. At the time of this recording, bitcoin was about to be announced as legal tender in the...
Worldtrust.org

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin endures bumpy first day

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador's historic adoption of bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday was beset by teething problems, as an angry protest https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/salvador-street-protest-breaks-out-against-bitcoin-adoption-2021-09-07 by mistrustful citizens, technological glitches and a dip in the cryptocurrency clouded the rollout. The bold experiment got off to a bumpy start...
CurrenciesPosted by
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Is New Internet, Says Novogratz Despite BTC Price Crash

With his company, Galaxy Digital, in the process of acquiring BitGo, Novogratz also commented on El Salvador’s Bitcoin moves. On Tuesday, September 7, the world witnessed yet another Bitcoin price crash as the price of Bitcoin nosedived to $43,000. This resulted in the liquidation of above $3.54 billion in derivative markets. However, the coin market has bounced back up. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was back up to $48, 649. There are suggestions that the BTC price crash on Tuesday is related to its official adoption as legal tender in El Salvador. According to a crypto veteran, Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, the Bitcoin (BTC) price fluctuation was not strange. Rather, he says it was expected.
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

UATP Announces Partnership with BitPay amid Growing Popularity of Crypto

With this partnership, users of UATP’s network will enjoy faster, less expensive, and more secure transactions while booking their flights with their crypto holdings. Global payment network UATP has announced a new partnership with the largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services globally BitPay. UATP is owned and run...
Economyinvesting.com

El Salvador Adopts Bitcoin as Currency Despite Protests and Risks

El Salvador Adopts Bitcoin as Currency Despite Protests and Risks. The controversial measure has caused a stir at the national and international level. Various sectors of the Central American country have expressed their discontent in the streets, in the media, and on social networks with the implementation of the Bitcoin Law.
Currenciesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bitcoin collapses; El Salvador launch problems

(Bloomberg) – Bitcoin plunged 17%, hitting its lowest level in a month, amid news about problems in the launch of the cryptocurrency in El Salvador. The largest cryptocurrency had fallen as low as $ 43,050 in New York on Tuesday, plummeting more than 10% over the course of an hour, after breaking the $ 50,000 level. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks some of the major cryptocurrencies, was down 19%, while other smaller digital assets were also posting sales. Dash and ethereum classic were down around 20%.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Spanish Crypto Exchange Bit2Me Goes International with Launch of Rewards-Based Token

With the aim to make financial freedom for everyone in the world, Bit2Me has effectively positioned itself as the bridge between fiat and cryptocurrencies. The boost in the mainstream adoption of digital currencies has put an overwhelming demand on cryptocurrency exchanges across the board. The existing centralized and decentralized exchanges have proven incapable to support the influx of global crypto enthusiasts, a situation that calls for self-introspection amongst key stakeholders.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador holds 400 bitcoin, price jumps

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin temporarily climbed above 1.49% to more than $52,680 on Monday evening, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a...
Currenciesindustryglobalnews24.com

El Salvador has already bought 400 bitcoins, worth $ 20 million

El Salvador is the world’s first country to legalize Bitcoin. The country has purchased 400 Bitcoins before its roll-out El Salvador becomes the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday. This is the biggest test that bitcoin is facing in its history of 12 years. Cryptocurrency detractors...
Economymorningbrew.com

El Salvador’s Grand Bitcoin Experiment

Welcome to El Salvador, where the pupusas are warm and the bitcoin is tender. Today, the Central American nation will become the first sovereign state to make bitcoin “legal tender,” meaning it’s now an official currency alongside the US dollar. In theory, El Salvadorans can now pay for anything—a haircut, house, or even taxes—using bitcoin.
Worldwincountry.com

Factbox-Pros and cons for El Salvador, the first bitcoin nation

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – El Salvador will on Tuesday become the first country in the world to recognize bitcoin as legal tender, a move President Nayib Bukele says will save Salvadorans living abroad millions of dollars in commissions on money they send home. Despite Bukele’s popularity, the move has been...
WorldPosted by
Coinspeaker

El Salvador Formally Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender, Holds 400 BTC

El Salvador passed the law to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the United States dollar back in June. El Salvador has formally adopted Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender alongside the United States dollar. President Nayib Bukele announced that the country had purchased up to 400 BTC as of yesterday, estimated to be worth approximately $21 million. Bitcoin price is up 1.6% in the past 24-hour and traded around $52,582 at the time of reporting according to metrics provided by CoinGecko. Notably, Bukele noted that the country will be adding more Btc to its reserves with time. “Our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches,” Bukele explained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy