El Salvador Set to Create Bitcoin Trust Worth $150M to Simplify Exchange in USD
The new BTC Trust will allow merchants in the region to instantly convert their Bitcoin in US dollars. El Salvador, a leader among the first countries to adopt cryptocurrency as a legal tender, has made another important announcement. El Salvador will be setting up a Bitcoin trust worth $150M to aid exchange formalities and allow merchants across the region to convert their BTC into US dollars at a rapid pace.www.coinspeaker.com
