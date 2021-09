In addition to being an absolutely terrifying work of video game horror, Dead Space is known for the unique way it asks you to deal with the Necromorphs, the horrifying reanimated and transformed corpses that stalk the claustrophobic USG Ishimura spacecraft. The game famously asks the player, as the engineer Isaac Clarke, to cut off their limbs. This is still true in the forthcoming Dead Space remake, but said limb-cutting looks like it will be even gnarlier than before.