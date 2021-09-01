DAY OF THE DOGS III - THE GINGENING

This is the third installment of the FIRST EVER Heist Novel Written by a Dog. You would better yourself immensely by reading this and wearing deodorant consistently. Trust me. Maximus Gary, Labrador Saboteur calculated his position. There were storms brewing within Chez Salty and there were storms that had yet to burst. Maximus Gary would not describe this situation as a crisis, but it was time to bring the heavy guns to the fore.